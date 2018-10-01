Monday, 01 October 2018
01 October 2018
standard
Market trader finally has to give up his pitch
National Trust vote on barbed wire ban after death of deer
Plan for 40 homes at old garden centre set to be approved
Riverside hedge to be ripped out to solve rat problem
Slow down for the good of all
Kiwi rugby coach speaks from the heart
GB men’s eight narrowly miss out on silver medal
School given new football kit by Premier League
Henley Hawks battered by Rams in derby defeat
United’s Eaglesham nets on debut as visitors secure derby day bragging rights
Big names by the dozen at town’s 12th literary festival
BBC base under offer
Fancy reviewing an event at the literary festival?
Cast of theatre’s new comedy ‘wood like to meet’
Accent on being different was Bard to make out in places
