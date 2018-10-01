Monday, 01 October 2018

Ancillary Support Worker required for busy Respite Centre for children and young adults with severe learning disabilities in Henley. Salary £8.30 PH rising to £10.90 qualified. Duties include supporting qualified care staff with indirect care, Preparing meals, Some housekeeping, participation in creative activities. Hours negotiable. Call Keith or Gareth on 01491 575575 for chat. We are a committed service to safeguarding children and vulnerable adults. All positions at The Chiltern Centre are subject to enhanced DBS clearance and satisfactory references.

