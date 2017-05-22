Monday, 22 May 2017
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
22 May 2017
Situations Wanted
standard
AS00023800_1
DRIVER Local, London, drive your car. Excellent references. 01491 682372. 07939 023027
Hanging baskets campaign gathers pace
Fight to save school goes on
Boozing teenagers upset neighbour
Growing up, I couldn't even dream of becoming Mayor
Road repairs
Hawks fly into schools to spot star players of future
Schoolgirls give sculling a go with help from former pupil
Solicitor completes 10km obstacle course for children's charity
Morgan and Wright lead the way at Munich junior regatta
Berkshire on course to qualify for quarter-finals
We're still Wilde about Oscar's most quoted play
A brief encounter with love and friendship beyond the footlights
Lady Bracknell's back on home turf
Jukebox musical is ready to blast off
Folk-rockers revisit their golden history
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should another car park be built in Henley?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33