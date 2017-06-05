Monday, 05 June 2017
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
05 June 2017
Situations Wanted
standard
AS00023800_1
DRIVER Local, London, drive your car. Excellent references. 01491 682372. 07939 023027
I'm having to live with my partner's family because there's no affordable housing
Council threatens to seize ownership of untidy Thames island
Growing school refused consent for new car park
'Village will continue to shrink without more homes for the young'
Money needed for summer fireworks display
Udeen in fine form as hosts ease to 10-wicket victory
Promising youngsters pick up player awards at town hall
Headline
Thornley holds off late push at European Championships
Footballers celebrate
Twists, turns and kinks in the road through murder mystery
Blue Peter star plays with children at fete
Win VIP picnic pavilion for a day during Henley Royal Regatta
Pub will 'pop up' at the festival
'Joining the dots' to bring us the best modern theatre has to offer
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should primary age children receive a free school meal?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33