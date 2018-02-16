Miles33 Ltd

Friday, 16 February 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
16 February 2018
Miles House Easthampstead Road , Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 1NJ
standard
Bakery shop owner threatens to close in markets protest
Takeaway coffee cups fail green test
Debbie in topper form for charity
Seats set to stay
£4,320 donated to fight developer
Our magic day at Twickenham
Henley juniors bag eight gold medals at Hampton Head
Macrae guides the Oratory Colts to sevens success
Errors prove costly as side slip to suprise away defeat
NPL have no answer to Hurricanes
Dusty's stage biopic will open your eyes
Jazz club take on Bowie transmits all his wistfulness
Shakespeare's young lovers — in both style and substance
Paddington star has questions to answer
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Has the Oxfam scandal put you off charity shops?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33