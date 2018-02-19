TV AERIAL & SATELLITE
SERVICES
•
Poor reception solved —
digital TV/freeview/freesat
•
TV & radio aerials — repair & installation
•
TV/phone cat 5/6 points
• Sky TV — watch/control in any room
•
TV repairs, wall mounting and basic electrical — hidden cable installation
• CCTV and surround sound installation
Local professional family run business with over 20 years experience and knowledge. Free quotations and advice
Trading standard approved with excellent references
For personal, friendly service call Kevin Macken
(01491) 693048 07787 557681
Over 10 years advertising in the Henley Standard
Card payments welcome
Absolute Digital
10 DARK LANE TILEHURST , READING, BERKSHRIE, RG31 6RA