Monday, 18 June 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
18 June 2018
Restaurant is closed after immigration raid
Tailbacks caused by emergency roadworks
Tories claim town council by-election victory
Garden centre owner avoids legal action
New homes would spoil lovely view, say villagers
Harris-White earns place in south of England national school squad
Hawks youngsters meet world cup stars at premiership final
Leander trio help quad win gold at opening world cup
Henley quad leads way at Dorney
Girls rewarded for successful season on football pitch
Schools share top prize in revamped science contest
Extra shrub to help tackle air pollution
Family drama’s ups and downs, tears and laughter ring true throughout
Win four tickets to the Redgrave VIP bar on Saturday of royal regatta
Trust marks 25 years of nurturing jewellers of future
POLL: Have your say
Would you be prepared to pay for the Henley summer fireworks?
vote!
