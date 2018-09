Domestic/PA help , Life support for busy single business woman in Central Henley. Cleaning, organising and some admin duties. A long term role for an intelligent and conscientious person with an eye for detail. Ideally 2/3 hours per day 3/4 days a week. Flexibility for the right person. Pay fair and negotiable. An interest in Food, health and nutrition a bonus. Fiona. 07753 611477.