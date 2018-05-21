Cyclist injured

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
A CYCLIST was taken to hospital after he collided with a car in Remenham.
The man, who was in his fifties, was riding down White Hill when the incident happened, close to the junction with Culham Lane at about 2pm on Monday.
He was treated at the scene and taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
21 May 2018
