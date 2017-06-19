Shillitto gets season off to winning start

REMENHAM Angling Society’s new season started with the final of the medal winners series on Campbell’s lake at Milton Pools.

Dick Shillitto took the honours with 170lb 4oz of carp landed on the pole at four metres with maggot and groundbait.

In second place was Paul Howard with 139lb 12oz of carp caught on the pole at six metres with meat and on the inside with maggot and in third place was Pete Bowles with 111lb 12oz of carp. Frobury Farm at Kingsclere provided the venue last Sunday for the first match in the summer series.

Paul Howard took maximum points as he landed small carp from the off on the pole at eight metres with meat and later switching to the inside with maggot weighing in a total of 110lb 8oz. This was ahead of Dick Shillitto in second position with 85lb of carp landed on the pole fishing across to the opposite bank with pellet and in third place was Roger Howard with 30lb 3oz.