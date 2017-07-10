Success for Bowerman

REMENHAM Angling Society’s third leg of their summer series was held at Cheriton Farm near Farley Hill with Mark Bowerman taking the honours on the day with 206lb 12oz of mostly carp with a few skimmers mainly caught on the inside on the pole with caster.

This was ahead of Ade Bowles on the next peg fishing similar tactics with paste landing carp and skimmers weighing in 165lb for second place and in third place was Steve Johnson with 155lb 12oz of carp.

Last Sunday Bowsaw Lake near Odiham was the venue for the fourth leg of the series. Winner on this occasion was Dick Shillitto who fished the method feeder with pellet across to the island landing carp for a total of 150lb 6oz .In second position was Pete Bowles with 96lb 10oz of carp and in third was Geoff Edwards with 79lb 12oz of carp.