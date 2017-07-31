Johnson weighs in with best haul

FROBURY Farm near Kingsclere provided the venue as Remenham fished the fifth leg of the summer series on match lake two.

Mark Bowerman fished the pole at 13 metres shallow with pellet on what proved to be a difficult day landing carp for a winning weight of 66lb 10oz. In a close second place was Mark Garnet with 62lb of carp caught on the pole fished across to the far bank with pellet and in third place was Pete Bowles with 44lb of carp caught on the pole at five metres with meat.

Campbell’s Lake at Milton Pools was the venue for the sixth leg of the series and the resident carp proved to be in the feeding mood as weights were much improved all round.

Winner on this occasion was Steve Johnson with a mainly carp net totalling 250lb 8oz caught predominantly on the pole at four metres with pellet.

Pete Bowles finished in second position weighing in 206lb 8oz of carp and skimmers caught on the pole against the adjacent bank with pellet and in third place was Paul Howard with 158lb 4oz of carp landed on the pole with meat.