Monday, 14 August 2017

Bowles in fine form

BILLHOOK Lake near Odiham was the venue as Remenham Angling Society’s summer series continued with the seventh leg being fished.

Dick Shillitto fished the pole at both five and eight metres with meat and pellet landing mostly carp for a winning total of 109lb 15oz. In second place was Roger Howard with 89lb 15oz and third Justin York with 75lb 3oz.

The following week Whitehouse Lake near Tadley provided the venue for the eighth leg of the series. Winner on this occasion was Pete Bowles with an impressive net which included a double figure grass carp along with the more usual carp varieties totalling 162lb 10oz all caught on the pole fishing across to the rear of the island with corn.

Bowles’s total was well ahead of second placed Mark Bowerman who caught 72lb 8oz while in third place was Steve Johnson with a 61lb 13oz haul.

