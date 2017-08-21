Chaplin secures summer series win

REMENHAM Angling Society’s summer series continued with the two more legs being completed.

The ninth leg of the competition was fished at Bowsaw Lake near

Odiham.

Ian Chaplin took maximum points fishing the method feeder with pellet and corn, casting across to the island and landing carp up to double figures, with the final haul weighing in at 144lb 13oz.

In second place was new member Mark Harrison with an impressive 95lb 14oz haul of carp landed on the pole at five metres with corn. In third place, 15lb 4oz behind, was Ade Bowles with an

80lb 10oz haul of carp that was caught on the pole with meat.

Cheriton Farm at Farley Hill was the venue as the series entered its 10th leg last Sunday.

This time it was Pete Bowles who took top spot with a huge 226lb 5oz haul of small carp and skimmers landed on the pole close in with maggot and caster.

In second place was Mark Bowerman with a 165lb 3oz haul of carp and skimmers caught on the pole mostly down the edge with caster. In third place was Steve Johnson with a 153lb 8oz haul of carp landed on the pole with pellet at 13m shallow.