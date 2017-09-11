Runners-up spot gives Bowles title on points

GEOFF EDWARDS secured victory in the last match of the Remenham Summer Series fished at Billhook Lake near Odiham recently with 97lb 6oz of carp and skimmers all caught on the pole with maggot and corn fished close to the lilies at 6m.

In a close second was Pete Bowles with 95lb 11oz of carp and skimmers landed on the pole at 7m with meat and maggot and in third place was Steve Johnson with 61lb 6oz of carp caught on the pole with pellet.

Bowles’s second place confirmed his place at the top of the points table winning with 187 points ahead of Steve Johnson in second position with 175 points and Dick Shillitto in third with 167.

Meanwhile, 32 anglers from around the south east lined the banks of Billhook and Bowsaw Lakes for the annual Remenham Rodney Pook Memorial Pairs Match now into its seventh year.

Winning pair on the day were Ian Chaplin and Graham Shadwell, who both secured second-place in their sections, Graham with 60lb 4oz of carp caught on the method feeder with pellet on billhook and Ian on Bowsaw with 78lb 7oz of carp on the method feeder with corn giving them victory in the pairs with a total of four points.

Second and third places were decided on weight as Gary Pook and Dave Johnson’s 208lb 10oz was ahead of Terry Bowles and Geoff Edwards 138lb 8oz after both scoring five points. Individual winner on the day was Dave Guntrip with 233lb 8oz of carp from on Bowsaw landed on the method feeder with pellet.