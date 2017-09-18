It's same again for Bowerman

MARK Bowerman made the most of his win in the opening leg of the Chairman’s Trophy fished at Bowsaw Lake near Odiham as he drew the same peg as the previous Monday in the Rodney Pook Memorial match.

Bowerman used what he had learnt on that occasion and fished the pole at 12 metres shallow with pellet landing carp steadily through match weighing in a winning total of 173lb 2oz.

This was well clear of second placed Paul Howard with 109lb 7oz of carp caught on the pole at six metres with corn and pellet while in third place was Geoff Edwards with 103lb 1oz of carp landed short on the pole with corn.