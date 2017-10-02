Johnson does the double

STEVE Johnson took maximum points in the second leg of Remenham’s Chairman’s Trophy held on Campbell’s Lake at Milton Pools, catching carp on the pole with maggot and pellet at six metres and on the inside weighing in a total of 249lb 11oz.

In second place was Geoff Edwards with 224lb 15oz of carp caught mainly on the inside with maggot on the pole and in third position was Paul Howard with 179lb 11oz of carp.

Last Sunday weights were considerably lower as Remenham visited Frobury Farm near Kingsclere for the third round of the series.

Johnson was triumphant again fishing the pole across to the adjacent bank with maggot catching small carp weighing in a winning total of 50lb 3oz.

Dick Shillitto finished in second place with 45lb 10oz of carp landed on the pole at 10 metres with corn and on the inside with meat and in third place was Howard with 41lb 3oz of carp caught on the pole with maggot.