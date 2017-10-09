Monday, 09 October 2017

Success for Harrison

BILLHOOK Lake near Odiham provided the venue for the fourth round of the Remenham Angling Society’s chairman’s series.

The winner was Mark Harrison who, after a slow start, caught carp on the pole down the edge with groundbait and corn to weigh in 70lb 11oz. In second place was Ade Bowles with 55lb 2oz of carp landed on the method feeder with pellet. Third place was Geoff Edwards with 54lb 11oz of carp caught mainly on the inside with groundbait and corn.

