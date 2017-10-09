Success for Harrison

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
BILLHOOK Lake near Odiham provided the venue for the fourth round of the Remenham Angling Society’s chairman’s series.
The winner was Mark Harrison who, after a slow start, caught carp on the pole down the edge with groundbait and corn to weigh in 70lb 11oz. In second place was Ade Bowles with 55lb 2oz of carp landed on the method feeder with pellet. Third place was Geoff Edwards with 54lb 11oz of carp caught mainly on the inside with groundbait and corn.
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Garden centre joins in #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning
CUSTOMERS of Hare Hatch Sheeplands raised more ... [more]