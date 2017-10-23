Shillitto at the double

THE fifth leg of Remenham’s Chairman’s Series was held at Holme Grange near Wokingham and it was Dick Shillitto who dominated the match landing carp on method feeder with pellet weighing in a winning total of 154lb 12oz.

In second place was Geoff Edwards with 88lb 8oz of carp and third Steve Johnson with 81lb 13oz of carp.

Last weekend saw Bowsaw Lake near Odiham provide the venue for the sixth leg of the series and it was Shillitto who once again secured top spot with 114lb 7oz of carp caught at six metres on the pole and on the inside with corn and groundbait.

In second position was Mark Harrison with 85lb 1oz of carp and third Ade Bowles with 71lb 6oz of carp.