Success for Howard

REMENHAM Angling Society’s chairman’s series continued with the seventh leg being fished at New Barlow’s Lake at Tadley.

Winner on the day was Paul Howard who alternated between the method feeder and the pole catching a mixed net including carp, bream roach and barbel for a total of 71lb 9oz.

In second place was John Hobbs with 48lb 5oz consisting of carp to double figures plus bream all landed on the pole with pellet. In third place was Niel Reid with 25lb 14oz of carp and skimmers caught on the pole with maggot.