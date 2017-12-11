Johnson wins title

THE final match in the Remenham Chairman’s Series took place at Milton Pools on House Lake and with the colder winter temperatures making the fishing much harder it was the silver fish stocks that were the main target.

Winner on the day was Geoff Edwards who fished the pole at 13 metres with maggot and castor landing a mixed net of skimmers roach and perch for a total of 36lb 5oz. In second spot was Steve Johnson with a similar net totalling 31lb landed on the pole at 14 metres with pellet and in third place was Justin York with 27lb 10oz which included a near double figure carp plus skimmers and roach, all landed on the pole with red maggot.

Johnson’s second place ensured his place at the top of the points table winning the series with 181 points from Geoff Edwards in second with 173 and Roger Howard third with 153.

Last Sunday saw the first match of the winter series held at Holme Grange near Wokingham and once again it was Edwards and Johnson that led the way with Johnson taking the honours with 44lb 3oz consisting of eight carp all landed on the method feeder with pellet.

Edwards, in second place, opted to fish for roach from the off, putting 16lb 2oz in the net before switching to the method feeder towards the end of the match and landing three carp for 21lb 2oz for a total of 37lb 4oz. In third place was Ian Chaplin with six carp totalling 21lb 7oz landed on the method feeder with pellet.