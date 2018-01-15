Read's new year win

THE third leg of the Remenham Angling Society’s winter series was held on House Lake at Milton Pools and with a hard overnight frost all the anglers had to break the ice before the start of the match.

Steve Johnson took the honours on the day with 31lb 15oz of skimmers and roach taken on the pole at 12 metres with pellet. Geoff Edwards finished in second position with 18lb 4oz of skimmers and roach landed on the pole with maggot and castor and in third place was Ian Chaplin with 14lb 4oz of skimmers, roach and perch caught on the pole with maggot.

The first match of the new year saw the fourth leg of the series held at Holme Grange near Wokingham with Neil Read landing seven carp on the feeder and straight lead with pellet totaling 39lb 7oz to take top spot.

Paul Howard was in second position using similar tactics and landing three carp for 14lb 8oz just ahead of Steve Johnson in third with 14lb 3oz of carp.