Success for Edwards

THE fifth match in the Remenham Winter Series took place at Milton Pools with House Lake being fished.

Geoff Edwards took top spot with 55lb 14oz consisting of roach, skimmers and a near double figure carp all caught on the pole at 14 metres with pellet. In second place was Steve Johnson from the next peg with 34lb 5oz of skimmers and roach caught on the pole with pellet and in third position was Mark Harrison with 27lb of skimmers and roach.

The following match also took place at Milton Pools but this time it was Campbell’s Lake being fished. Winner on this occasion was Pete Bowles landing carp on the pole at 14 metres and on the inside with pellet and corn for a winning total of 55lb 2oz. In second place was Harrison with 39lb 1oz of carp edging out Edwards into third with 35lb 12oz of carp both catching on the pole with pellet and maggot.