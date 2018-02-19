Monday, 19 February 2018

Edwards leads way

GEOFF Edwards easily won the latest match in the Remenham Winter Series fished on House Lake Milton Pools.

Edwards fished the pole short at six metres with maggot and castor catching small roach before switching to the long pole at 16 metres with pellet and despite the strong gusting winds landed good sized skimmers steadily weighing in 36lb 12oz.

In second place was Steve Johnson with 19lb 10oz of skimmers and roach caught on the pole with pellet and in third place was Rodney Smith with 15lb 11oz consisting of skimmers, roach and a small carp.

