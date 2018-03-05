Monday, 05 March 2018

Chapman in fine form

HOLME GRANGE near Wokingham hosted Remenham Angling Society’s ninth leg of the winter series in bright but cold conditions.

Pete Bowles landed seven carp alternating between the method feeder and bomb with pellet for a winning total of 23lb 12oz just edging Steve Johnson into second place with 22lb of carp using similar tactics from the next peg and in third place was Ade Bowles with two carp totaling 17lb caught on the method feeder.

Last Sunday the venue for the 10th match in the series was Milton Pools with Campbell’s Lake being fished.

Winner on this occasion was Ian Chaplin with 63lb 11oz of carp caught on the pole at 10 metres with pellet narrowly beating Pete Bowles into second spot with 60lb 12oz of carp caught at 14 metres on the pole with pellet down the edge with corn. In third place was Steve Johnson with 38lb 2oz of carp.

With three matches left in the series Johnson leads the points table with 138 points with Chaplin second with 121, Geoff Edwards third with 95 and Pete Bowles fourth with 92.

