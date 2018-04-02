Johnson holds on for title

STEVE JOHNSON has won this year’s angling winter series league title.

He finished top with 166 points, ahead of Ian Chaplin in second with 137 points and Pete Bowles in third with 112 points.

Remenham’s season came to a close with the final leg being fished at New Barlows near Tadley last weekend.

Bowles fished the pole at 14m and at 9m with maggot and ground bait, catching skimmers and roach weighing in a winning total of 32lb 11oz.

Brian Bowles was second whose carp weighed in at 30lb 12oz while Johnson was third with a mixed net including carp, chub, roach and skimmers totalling 22lb 14oz.