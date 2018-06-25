Edwards off to fine start

REMENHAM Angling Society’s new season started with the winners’ final held at on Campbells Lake at Milton Pools.

Geoff Edwards was the comfortable winner fishing the pole shallow at 14 metres with pellet and also at six metres catching mainly carp weighing in at 146lb 7oz.

In second place was Paul Howard with 98lb 8oz of carp landed on the pole at four metres with corn and meat and in third place was Steve Johnson with 89lb of carp caught on the pole with meat on the inside.