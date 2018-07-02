Bowles and Edwards triumph

REMENHAM Angling Society’s summer series began with the first leg being fished at Bowsaw Lake near Odiham.

Pete Bowles fished the pole 10 metres along the nearside bank landing mostly carp for a winning weight of 135lb 3oz. In second place was Mark Harrison with 103lb 10oz of carp caught on the pole on the inside under an overhanging tree with maggot and corn and in third place was Ian Chaplin with 91lb 15oz of carp landed on the pole at six metres with corn.

The following week Cheriton Farm at Farley Hill hosted the second leg in the series and it was Geoff Edwards who took maximum points with an impressive 226lb 6oz of small carp caught shallow on the pole at both 14 metres and seven metres with pellet and maggot. In second place was Steve Johnson with 195lb 1oz of carp fishing similar tactics to Edwards and in third place was Pete Bowles with 154lb of carp caught on the pole shallow and on the inside with meat and pellet.