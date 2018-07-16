Bowles and Howard take pole position

PETE BOWLES finished in first place in the third leg of the Remenham Angler’s Society summer series.

The Remenham anglers travelled to Shrewley in Warwickshire to fish Tunnel Barn Fishery, which is a new venue for the society.

The complex consists of nine lakes of which High Pool was fished stocked with a variety of species including F1 carp, bream, tench, chub, carp etc.

Bowles targeted the F1 carp stocks, fishing the pole shallow at 6m with pellet and also fishing across to the island and landing several larger common/mirror carp to weigh in a winning total of 141lb 8oz. In second place, was Steve Johnson with 114lb 5oz of F1s and bream caught on the pole with pellet and in third place was Ian Chaplin with 73lb 8oz of F1s caught on the pole shallow at 6m with pellet.

The following week, Soke Road near Tadley was the venue for the fourth leg of the series.

Winner on this occasion was Steve Johnson with 92lb 5oz of carp and bream caught mainly on the inside on the pole with groundbait and red maggot.

In second place was Paul Howard with 64lb 9oz consisting of carp, tench and bream caught on the pole with pellet and maggot and in third place was Neil Read with 42lb 8oz of carp.