Edwards does double in summer series

GEOFF EDWARDS secured victory in the fifth leg of the Remenham Angling Society’s Summer Series held on Bowsaw Lake near Odiham.

After landing several carp on the method feeder Edwards switched to the inside on the pole landing more carp on corn weighing in a total of 126lb 13oz.

In second place was Ian Chaplin with 118lb 1oz of carp landed on both the method feeder and pole with pellet and in third place was Mark Harrison with 113lb 5oz of carp caught short on the pole with corn. In the sixth leg last weekend it was Edwards again leading the way this time on Campbell’s Lake at Milton Pools with an impressive 293lb of small carp landed on the pole on the inside with red maggot.

In second place was Steve Johnson landing carp on the pole short shallow and on the inside with pellet weighing in 223lb 10oz and in third place was Pete Bowles with 159lb 7oz of carp landed on the pole with meat and corn.