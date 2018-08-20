Edwards dominates summer series legs

REMENHAM Angling Society’s summer series entered its seventh leg held at Cheriton Farm at Farley Hill and once again it was Geoff Edwards who came out on top with an astonishing 303lb 7oz of small carp caught short on the pole and also on the inside with red maggot.

In second place was Pete Bowles with 189lb 15oz of carp landed on the pole at five metres and on the inside with maggot and corn. In third place was Steve Johnson with 177lb 3oz of carp caught on the pole with pellet.

In the eighth leg held at Billhook Lake near Odiham Edwards prevailed once again weighing in 129lb 11oz which consisted of a mixture of carp, bream, barbel, F1 carp and roach all caught on the pole at six metres and on the inside with pellet.

In second place was Mark Harrison who caught several carp early on with the method feeder before switching to the inside on the pole and landing more larger carp to double figures on corn for a total weight of 111lb 7oz. In third place was Justin York with 80lb 14 oz of carp caught short on the pole with corn.