York claims first win

REMENHAM Angling Society continued their summer series with another trip to Tunnel Barn Fisheries in Warwickshire for the ninth leg of the series.

Justin York secured his first win this season with 119lb 1oz of mainly F1 carp, a smaller hybrid carp especially bred for commercial fisheries like these, also adding a few carp and the odd barbel fishing shallow with pellet on the pole and across to the island. In second place was Pete Bowles weighing in 101lb 2oz and third place was Steve Johnson with 99lb 7oz.

Last weekend Campbells Lake at Milton Pools provided the venue for the 10th leg in the series and once again the resident carp were in good feeding mode as good weights were returned.

Steve Johnson took full advantage of the conditions fishing the pole at six metres shallow with pellet and on the inside with pellet and corn to weigh in 291lb 4oz of small carp to gain victory. In second place was Pete Bowles with 213lb 14oz and third Ian Chaplin with 156lb 4oz.