Edwards is unbeaten

GEOFF EDWARDS ran out winner of the 11th leg of the Remenham Summer League at Bowsaw Lake near Odiham.

He landed a few carp on the method feeder before switching to the pole at 6m and down the edge with corn and maggot, landing carp to double figures to weigh in at 254lb 15oz.

Runner-up was Mark Harrison who fished the pole short from the off landing big carp on pellet and corn weighing in at 209lb 8oz and in third place was Pete Bowles with 174lb 12oz of carp caught on the method feeder and on the pole with pellet.

On the 12th leg, held at Tunnel Barn Fishery in Warwickshire the following week, Edwards again took the honours fishing the pole shallow at 6m with maggot landing F1s and carp and also on the inside with groundbait and maggot weighing in a winning total of 139lb 3oz.

Steve Johnson was runner-up, also fishing the pole shallow with pellet and corn on the inside catching carp and F1s weighing in 111lb 15oz and Mark Bowerman was third with 75lb 1oz.

Despite Edwards winning every match he has fished, he is sixth in the table on 140 points from seven matches with just one match to go. Pete Bowles leads the way with 184 points, Justin York is second with 166 points and Ian Chaplin third with 164 points, all from 10 matches.