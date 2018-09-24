Third place wins title for Bowles

REMENHAM Angling Society’s final match in the summer series at Billhook Lake near Odiham was once again dominated by Geoff Edwards as he weighed in 122lb 3oz of carp skimmers and F1s, the majority caught on the pole at five metres with maggot and corn.

In second place was Mark Bowerman with 92lb 8oz consisting of carp skimmers and F1s landed on the pole at 13 metres and on the inside with pellet and corn and in third place was Pete Bowles with 72lb of carp caught on the method feeder and on the pole at five metres with meat and corn.

Bowles’s third place was enough to secure the series overall with 202 points with Justin York second with 180, Ian Chaplin third with 178, Geoff Edwards fourth with 160, Brian Bowles fifth with 157 and Steve Johnson sixth with 152.

Last Sunday Whitehouse Lake at Tadley provided the venue for the first leg of the Chairman’s Trophy.

Despite low water levels Mark Harrison found the resident carp and bream feeding well as he fished the pole short at four metres with corn catching steadily through the match weighing in a winning total of 122lb 9oz.

This was well ahead of second placed Brian Bowles with 69lb 6oz of carp and skimmers landed on the method feeder with pellet and in third place was Steve Johnson with 52lb 9oz of carp and bream caught on the pole with pellet and corn.