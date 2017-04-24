THE cadets have just returned from a weekend field exercise in Bramley.

The 27 cadets from Henley detachment were taught and tested at different levels, from cooking their own rations to full tactical movements.

Cadet Korsunova said: “This was my first time sleeping under the army basha but was the most fun I’ve had. I also liked patrolling and firing the weapons.”

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year-olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

The Henley Army Cadets parade every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Drill Hall in Friday Street and are currently looking for new cadets and adult volunteers. Feel free to come along and experience something new.

For more information, please email detachment commander 2Lt Thomas Fearn at 3875fear@armymail.mod.uk