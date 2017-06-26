Army cadets spend time learning how to cope in the field

THE cadets have been extraordinarily busy so far this year, with the rest of the summer filled with weekend activities and other challenging pursuits.

With the daylight hours lasting longer, they have spent many evenings training and learning fieldcraft, which is the army cadet force’s “bread and butter”, involving camouflage and concealment, living in the field and army tactics. It is also what the Henley cadets most enjoy.

There has also been a celebration at the Henley detachment with Matthew Strong, Emma Dodd and Maisie Jackson all being promoted to cadet sergeant.

The rank of sergeant can only be achieved by reaching the required standard in disciplines such as shooting, first aid and navigation.

Detachment commander 2Lt Thomas Fearn said: “Well done to our new cadet sergeants.

“They have all worked tirelessly over the past five years. The standard that needs to be reached in order to be promoted is very high, so they and their families should be very proud. With promotion comes responsibility and I am in no doubt that they will each excel further.”

The cadets also attended Brian Hughes’s British Empire Medal ceremony at Henley town hall, parading the company standards for the first time in a decade. Huge congratulations to Brian from all of us.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year- olds, which is sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence. It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

The Henley cadets parade every Wednesday from 1900 to 2130 at the old Territorial Army centre in Friday Street and are currently looking for new recruits and adult volunteers.

Feel free to come along and experience something new. For more information, please call 2Lt Fearn on 07500 504397 or email him at 3875fear@armymail.mod.uk