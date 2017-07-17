Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Grand force

Grand force

A contingent of the Henley detachment Oxfordshire (The Rifles) Army Cadet Force raised £750 for the Poppy Appeal with a collection in the town centre on Armed Forces Day.

The money was presented to John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, together with another £250 the cadets raised with a sponsored walk, at their drill night at the drill hall in Friday Street.

Mr Green said: “My congratulations to the cadets for their efforts and, of course, my thanks to the people of Henley for their generosity.”

To Mr Green’s left is 2Lt Thomas Fearn, the unit’s commanding officer

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33