Henley army cadets complete parachute course

TWO senior cadets from the Henley detachment, Army Cadet Force, have just returned from their first static line parachuting course.

Cadets Matthew Bodman and Joseph Spratley, both from Henley, completed the course at Netheravon Airfield, near Salisbury.

Parachuting is just one of the many opportunities available to the cadets. Henley Army Cadet Force is currently open to anyone in school year 8 and above — please come along and try something new.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year- olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes. The Henley Army Cadet Force parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street, Henley, every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm and is currently looking for new cadets and adult volunteers.

For more information, please email detachment commander 2Lt Thomas Fearn at 3875fear@armymail.mod.uk