ON the first weekend in March, 18 cadets were awarded their youth first aid qualification.

The training began on the Saturday morning with lessons and practical activities ranging from how to deal with a choking casualty to managing a serious incident.

The St John Ambulance qualification is recognised and will take the cadets through the army proficiency certificate as well as being of use in their wider lives.

The Army Cadet Force provides a progressive first aid syllabus.

New starters are trained to the British Heart Foundation’s “Heart Start” course, progressing all the way to a full first aid at work qualification when the cadets turn 16.

These qualifications are provided free of charge through the cadets.

Cadet L Cpl Josh Ballard said: “It is great that we get the opportunity to do these courses. I’m going to use this on my CV to help me get a job.”

The instructors are all first aid trainers, providing the best training.

If you are interested in becoming an instructor or a cadet, please do get in touch.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year-olds sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

The Henley army cadets parade at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

They are currently looking for new cadets and adult volunteers. Feel free to come along and experience something new.

For more information, please email detachment commander 2Lt Thomas Fearn at 3875fear@

armymail.mod.uk