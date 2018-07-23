Henley Army Cadet Force

WE are looking for new adult volunteers to assist with the army cadets, who are based in Friday Street, Henley.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year-olds sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence. It provides a challenging and varied syllabus based on military themes.

Detachment commander Lt Thomas Fearn said: “It is important to know that no previous military experience is required. All training will be provided to equip you with the knowledge and skills to make a real impact on the 60 cadets we have on our books. The benefits of being an instructor are huge.

Military courses include obstacle course instructor and weapons and range instructors and the army cadet force also provides adventure training courses, allowing you to do literally whatever you want.”

The Henley cadets parade every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm with many weekend activities spread throughout the year.

However, there is no expectation for anyone to do everything. On a normal parade night cadets arrive ready for the evening’s training and form up on parade. They then undertake training taught by instructors or senior cadets. Training can be outdoors in our fieldcraft area, or indoors using our purpose-built range and building.

All members then have a 10-minute break for socialising before continuing their training or preparation before finally forming up for the detachment commander’s debrief.

If the above sounds of interest to you, please email Lt Thomas Fearn on 3875fear@armymail.mod.uk or visit https://armycadets.

com/volunteer-with-us/

register-as-a-volunteer