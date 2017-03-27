Felix wins colouring prize

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
Monday, 27 March 2017
A BOY from Wargrave won a children’s colouring competition hosted by a garden centre.
One-year-old Felix Carter (front right), of East View Road, received a goody bag after coming top of the under-fours category in the colouring competition at Hare Hatch Sheeplands. His design was inspired by his mother Isie, who is an artist.
Felix’s father Jeff said: “My wife attends a life drawing class at Henley School of Art so we have a chalkboard and colouring materials at home. Felix enjoys making use of these himself.” Felis is pictured with the other category winners and Sheeplands general manager Andy Sherwood
