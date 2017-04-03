Arty library

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
AN art event for children will be held at Wargrave library on Wednesday.
Get Arty is for under-13s and will run from 9.45am to 10.30am.
The session costs £1.50, which can be paid on the day. For more information, call 0118 940 4656.
03 April 2017
More News:
Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Marina owner in new bid to build homes next door
THE co-owner of a Wargrave marina has applied for ... [more]
Volunteers spring clean church ready for Easter activities
VOLUNTEERS used ladders and feather dusters as ... [more]
POLL: Have your say