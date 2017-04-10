Monday, 10 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Novel course

A COURSE on literature is to be held in Henley by the Workers’ Educational Association, beginning this month.

The seven-week course, called “Husbands, wives and lovers: an introduction to the 19th century European novel”, will be run by Dr Caroline Kanerick.

It will take place at the Christchurch Centre in Reading Road on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm from April 25.

For more information, visit www.wea.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33