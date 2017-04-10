Novel course

A COURSE on literature is to be held in Henley by the Workers’ Educational Association, beginning this month.

The seven-week course, called “Husbands, wives and lovers: an introduction to the 19th century European novel”, will be run by Dr Caroline Kanerick.

It will take place at the Christchurch Centre in Reading Road on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm from April 25.

For more information, visit www.wea.org.uk