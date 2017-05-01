Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
Monday, 01 May 2017
ENTRY to all 32 venues on this year’s Henley Arts Trail is free. Opening times are 10am to 5pm, although some may vary. Venue eight is closed on Saturday.
1 Henley Art & Crafts Guild — Old Fire Station Gallery, 66 Market Place, Henley, RG9 2AG.
2 Nacera Guerin & friends — Café go:two at d:two, Henley Baptist Church, 55-57 Market Place, Henley, RG9 2AA.
3 The Henley-on-Thames School of Art — 30C Hart Street, Henley, RG9 2AU.
4 Duckett & friends — PYT Cottage, Marlow Road, Henley, RG9 2JA.
5 Assenden Glass — Orchard Dene Nurseries, Lower Assendon, Henley, RG9 6AL.
6 The Bix Six & friends — Bix Village Hall, Bix, RG9 6BS.
7 Lynda Hopkins & Anne Webster — 6 Rectory Lane, Bix, RG9 6DH.
8 Camilla Shelley — The Great Tithe Barn, Bix Manor, Broadplat Lane, Bix, RG9 4RS.
9 John Loader & Belinda Garner — 49 Deanfield Road, Henley, RG9 1UG.
10 Singers Lane Artist Studios — Singers Lane, Henley, RG9 1HB.
11 Bronwen Coussens & friends — River & Rowing Museum, Mill Meadows, Meadow Road, Henley, RG9 1BF.
12 Lady Sew and Sew — Farm Road, Henley, RG9 1EJ.
13 Studio 4 — Fairview Estate, Newtown Road, Henley, RG9 1HG.
14 Artists at Shiplake — Shiplake Church Room, Reading Road, Shiplake Cross, RG9 4BW.
15 Wendy Penrose Jewellery — Rose Cottage, Orchard Close, Shiplake Cross, RG9 4BU.
16 Shiplake Arts & Crafts — Shiplake Memorial Hall, Memorial Avenue, Shiplake, RG9 4DW.
17 Allan Henderson — 1 Remenham Terrace, Remenham Hill, Henley, RG9 3EN.
18 Old Smithy Studio — Culham Lane, near Wargrave, RG10 8NR.
19 Micklems Farm — Micklems Farmhouse, Knowl Hill Common, Knowl Hill, Reading, RG10 9YD.
20 Wargrave Arts — The Sansom Room, Woodclyffe Hostel, Church Street, Wargrave, RG10 8EP.
21 The Big Plant Nursery — Wargrave Road, Twyford, RG10 9PN.
22 Lorna Minton Studio — 53 Amberley Drive, Twyford, RG10 9BX.
23 Linda Saul & Carole Stephens — The Gables, 14 Park Lane, Charvil, RG10 9TR.
24 Este MacLeod — The Ramblers, Beggars Hill Road, Charvil, RG10 0UB.
25 Twyford Studios — URC Hall, Church Street, Twyford, RG10 9DR.
26 The Most Beautiful House in the World — 7 Lansdowne Terrace, Twyford, RG10 9DY.
27 Rebecca Howard & friends — 57 Orchard Estate, Twyford, RG10 9LA.
28 Castle, Brewster, Juon & Mundy — 2 Wisteria Cottage, Ruscombe Lane, Ruscombe, RG10 9JP.
29 Buratta’s at the Royal Oak — Ruscombe Lane, Ruscombe, RG10 9JN.
30 West Forest Potters — Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JP.
31 Coltman’s Farm — Coltman’s Farm, The Street, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ.
32 Catherine Ingleby — Eastmere, The Street, Shurlock Row, RG10 0PS.
