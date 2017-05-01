Jeweller's sculpture zeroes in on what really matters

A HENLEY artist who is campaigning against the overuse of plastics in everyday life has created a “zero waste” sculpture to go on display at this weekend’s Henley Arts Trail.

Julia Carey, who last month hosted a public screening of the documentary film Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic? at the town hall, is one of six artists showing their work at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place.

The others are Nacera Guerin, Amanda McGregor, Clinton Morgan, Louise Daly and Sal Lenton.

Events planned for the weekend include a poetry evening tomorrow night (Saturday) and a screening of the film Something Old Something New by Henley author and artist Steve Allender on Sunday night.

In addition, the venue will be hosting watercolour workshops on Sunday and Monday afternoons, with Monday at 8pm being reserved for a second public screening of Bag It. Julia’s involvement in the arts trail arose from her work as a jeweller working in recycled bronze dipped in silver and gold, but she hopes her new sculpture will prove a talking point.

Made from materials that could not be recycled, the sculpture is called Eye Matter, as Julia explains.

“The eye is the gateway to the soul and I feel like the whole environmental cause — it needs to be every individual taking part. Not just because it’s a good thing to do but because they feel a connection with the Earth and they should be doing their bit.

“And if everybody does their bit then all the dots will join and eventually it will make a big change. So the ‘eye’ is saying ‘I matter’ — not just the Earth matters but we matter and what we do matters.”

Other works on display by Julia — under the banner of Julia Burness Jewellery — will include items from her new collection, “Talk to my Soul”.