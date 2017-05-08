Paintings and sculptures offer different perspectives

THE work of two leading artists is going on show at Henley’s Bohun Gallery from tomorrow (Saturday).

New paintings by Scottish artist Shona Barr will sit alongside interior and garden sculptures by Clare Bigger, whose work has featured in several award-winning RHS Chelsea show gardens.

A Bohun gallery spokesman said: “Shona Barr’s paintings reflect her continued interest in capturing and expressing the essential vitality of the Scottish landscape and climate, articulated through panoramic sea views and fields rolling into the distance.

“Over the years, Shona has found herself drawn back time and time again to working by the sea. There is constant change within the shifting tides and the colours of the sea, which are transformed from one moment to the next. The brushstrokes play with the boundaries where abstract marks come together as a recognisable image.

“Clare Bigger’s sculptures are all about movement, whether capturing a dancer balancing en pointe, a sprinter in full flight or a bird of prey about to swoop.

“Working on both a domestic and monumental scale, Clare sculpts her subjects from stainless steel, creating light and airy structures that celebrate the spontaneity of movement.”

The joint exhibition runs until Saturday, June 3, at the gallery in Reading Road. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm. For more information, visit www.bohungallery.co.uk

n Mixed media textile group Diversity is staging an exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place from Thursday (May 11). The show, Ten, runs until Tuesday, May 16.