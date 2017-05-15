more than 1,000 visitors flocked to Shiplake Memorial Hall, the venue for the Shiplake arts and crafts exhibition as part of Henley’s Art Trail, over the May Day bank holiday weekend, writes Wendy Nicholson. Nineteen exhibitors had been chosen by organiser Sheila Ferris for their skills and quality of craftsmanship. Many exhibitors, such as Shiplake artist Shirley Abraham (pictured), demonstrated the processes of their work to add interest to individual displays. A total of £600 was raised over the three days from donations for tea, coffee, cakes and cards. The money will go to breast cancer research, Shiplake Church and ADHD charities