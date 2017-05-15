Picasso's works are at heart of exhibition

A COTSWOLD-based lifestyle showroom and gallery is bringing works by Picasso to Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

Entitled “Pablo Picasso”, the exhibition will open at 10am on Thursday (May 18) and run till Tuesday, May 23.

Opening times at the gallery in Upper Market Place will be 10am to 5pm, with extended opening till 7pm on the Thursday.

Included in the exhibition is a suite of 20 hand-coloured Pochoir prints. Published in 1955 after paintings made between 1904 and 1953, these rare prints represent key periods in Picasso’s life.

A vintage skirt and top set dating from the Fifties will also be on show. The fabric was designed by Picasso for a series by Fuller Fabrics.

Visitors can also expect to see unique and vibrant prints and lithographs printed in Paris by Mourlot Frères during the Forties, Fifties and Sixties.

The work of other artists including Matisse, Braque, Leger, Chagall and Miró will also be represented.

For more information, call Barnbury on 01242 300330, email info@barnbury.com or visit www.barnbury.com

Alternatively, visit www.

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk