Colourful exhibition is simply full of life

LIFE in all its richness — on, in and around the River Thames — is being celebrated in a special exhibition at Henley’s River and Rowing Museum this weekend.

Running tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday at the museum in Mill Meadows, “River of Colour” will see visitors invited to wend their way around the bends and straights of the river laid out in the museum’s education centre foyer as they experience works of art especially created for this exhibition by four of the groups of young people who study there.

The junior and senior Artways Art Club groups, the John Watson School Holiday Club, and the RRM Youth Squad will all be showcasing their artistic skills by contributing individual and collaborative works.

Many of the artworks to be displayed are being specially prepared for this exhibition.

River of Colour is the River and Rowing Museum’s contribution to Oxfordshire Artweeks — a local initiative held every year over three weeks in May across the county of Oxfordshire.

Artweeks gives attendees the opportunity to experience the work of local artists working in many different types of media, to attend talks and even take part in the art being created through participatory workshops.

As the different groups from the River and Rowing Museum prepare for the River of Colour exhibition they will be recording their progress on a new website — www.riverofcolour.org — created specially to document their work, which will host images, video and stories of how they are putting the exhibition together.

A museum spokesman said: “River life can be calm, quiet and reflective or rushing, pulsing and dynamic; it can appear muted and slow moving or burst without warning into a powerful whirlpool of glorious tints and hues. Experience all the richness and variety that the river has to offer in this unique exhibition celebrating the work of young local artists, by visiting the River of Colour.” Artways tutor Camilla Shelley added: “We are really excited about the opportunity this exhibition provides to share the work of our talented students. The exhibition is organised entirely by our senior students, as they work towards their silver and gold arts awards in association with Trinity College London. I hope as many visitors as possible will come and support this free event as well as taking the opportunity to explore their local museum.”

The museum is open from 10am to 5pm daily. Annual passes are £11 for adults and £9 for children aged four and over. For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk