Henley artists' work part of summer show

WORK by artists from the Henley area will be going on display later this month when the Reading Guild of Artists mounts its fourth summer show.

The guild, which was founded in 1930, today has a membership of more than 150 artists working in a broad range of media.

Back in March the group chose “all things Henley” as the theme of its annual show held at the town’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

The venue for the summer show is art building L04 on the University of Reading’s London Road campus.

This will run from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, June 25. Entry is free and the opening hours are 10am to 4pm daily.

A spokesman for the guild said: “The summer show is almost upon us. Artists are busy with paintbrushes, poised for those last important strokes before the show opens on June 15. This fourth summer show will feature work by over 50 RGA members and showcase the final year work of BA Ed Art students from the University of Reading.

“What a great opportunity to take a few hours out of your busy life and immerse yourself in a world of vibrant colour, and experience a unique perspective on our lives today in visual form.”

RGA chairman Anthony Wilder said: “With lots going on at this year’s summer show, our gallery is jam-packed with exciting artworks to see. RGA members will be on hand to welcome you and tell you about their work and there are workshops nearly every day from printmaking, bookbinding, figures in the landscape and much more. Don’t miss it!”

The postcode of the venue is RG1 5AQ. For more information on the show, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk/rga-whats-on.html